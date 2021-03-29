World No 1 Ashleigh Barty battled past Victoria Azarenka to reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

Barty came through 6-1 1-6 6-2 against the 14th seed to win her ninth straight match at the tournament, having lifted the title the last time it was staged in 2019.

The 24-year-old will next face seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka or No 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova.

WTA Miami How Osaka could replace Barty as world No 1 in Miami A DAY AGO

Azarenka improved in the second set and broke early when Barty netted a forehand.

The three-time Miami champion saved three break points in her next service game and then broke again for 4-0 before clinching the set.

But Barty came out on top in the decider and secured victory in an hour and 52 minutes.

Elina Svitolina came through a tough encounter with Petra Kvitova to reach the last eight.

Ninth seed Kvitova took the opening set, but couldn’t keep her level up as Svitolina, the fifth seed, won 2-6, 7-5, 7-5. Svitolina will face Anastasija Sevastova or Ana Konjuh next.

Highlights: Medvedev beats Popyrin in Miami thriller

WTA Miami Kvitova beats Britain's Konta, Barty to face Azarenka YESTERDAY AT 09:51