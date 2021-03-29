World No 1 Ashleigh Barty battled past Victoria Azarenka to reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.
Barty came through 6-1 1-6 6-2 against the 14th seed to win her ninth straight match at the tournament, having lifted the title the last time it was staged in 2019.
The 24-year-old will next face seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka or No 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova.
The Australian, who could lose her spot at the top of the rankings to Naomi Osaka this week, looked in excellent form in the first set against Azarenka as she broke twice to take it 6-1.
Azarenka improved in the second set and broke early when Barty netted a forehand.
The three-time Miami champion saved three break points in her next service game and then broke again for 4-0 before clinching the set.
But Barty came out on top in the decider and secured victory in an hour and 52 minutes.
Elina Svitolina came through a tough encounter with Petra Kvitova to reach the last eight.
Ninth seed Kvitova took the opening set, but couldn’t keep her level up as Svitolina, the fifth seed, won 2-6, 7-5, 7-5. Svitolina will face Anastasija Sevastova or Ana Konjuh next.
