Maria Sakkari pulled off a stunning upset as she ended Naomi Osaka’s 23-match winning streak with a straight-sets victory in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

World No 25 Sakkari raced through the opening set without dropping a game and then finished by winning five games in a row to clinch a 6-0, 6-4 win.

Osaka started the match in shocking fashion as she won just eight points in a 21-minute first set.

Sakkari broke three times, helped by 12 unforced errors from the world No 2, who also only made 35 per cent of her first serves.

Sakkari had a chance to break again in the opening game of the second set but failed to take three chances.

It looked like the momentum had shifted as Osaka broke to love and held again for 3-0 after saving three more break points.

But from 4-1 down, Sakkari reeled off five games in a row to secure a remarkable win and book her place in the last four.

