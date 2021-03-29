Bianca Andreescu won the battle of two former junior rivals to reach the last 16 of the Miami Open, but there were high profile exits for Sofia Kenin and Karolina Pliskova.

Canada’s former US Open champion needed three sets to beat Amanda Anisimova in a match which lasted short of three hours, eventually battling past for a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 victory, although she knows she was not at her best.

"My game, I know that it can be better, but I'm trying to find ways to push through on my off days, and I think I'm doing that well," Andreescu said after the match.

I think that's what makes a really good player, and I'm trying to be that really good player like I was in 2019. I did that today, and I just want to fight and give it my all and then the rest will come.

In a day of matches which went all the way, fourth seed Sofia Kenin was knocked out by Ons Jabeur, with the Tunisian edging past 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, while Karolina Pliskova also lost out in a decider, going down to Jessica Pegula, who took the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Elise Mertens also booked her place in the last-16 in a bizarre encounter with Anett Kontaveit, which was swung heavily in favour of both players at times, before the Belgian won 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 to set-up a meeting with Naomi Osaka.

Among the highlights of the so-called ‘Manic Monday’, when all fourth round matches will be played, world number one Ashleigh Barty takes on Victoria Azarenka.

