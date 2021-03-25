British pair Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie are through to the second round of the Miami Open, but Heather Watson was knocked out.

Norrie looked to be on the brink of an early exit against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka. He won the opening set but lost the second and then trailed 5-1 in the decider before producing a brilliant comeback, reeling off six straight games to take it 7-5.

The British number two will go on to face world number 16 Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

Cameron Norrie produced a superb third set comeback to reach round two Image credit: Getty Images

After going out in the first round of each of her last three tournaments, Boulter recorded a much-needed win, coming back from a set down to beat Czech player Kristyna Pliskova 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Boulter, who is ranked 319 in the world and is working her way back up the standings following injury, will take on Belgium’s world number 17 Elise Mertens next.

But Heather Watson was not able to join them in the next stage, suffering a straight sets defeat to Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic.

The British number two dropped the opener 6-4 before she was thrashed 6-1 in the second set to go out in the opening round for the second event running.

Johanna Konta begins her campaign on day four against Poland’s Magda Linette, while qualifier Liam Broady and wildcard Jack Draper are also in action.

