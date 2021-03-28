Britain’s number one Johanna Konta was knocked out of the Miami Open, 6-1 6-2, in the third round by Petra Kvitova.
Konta was soundly beaten by her Czech opponent as she continues her struggle to find form in the season. Kvitova needed 58 minutes to pull off the win and will now face Elina Svitolina in the last 16.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Victoria Azarenka set up a fourth-round match with Ash Barty, by beating Angelique Kerber, 7-5 6-2, despite being 4-1 down in the first set.
Speaking after her win, Azarenka acknowledged Barty would be a tough opponent.
"She's a very talented player. I always have been a huge fan of her game and the way she plays, the way she handles herself," she said.
"She has a lot of variety. She has pretty much every single shot there is. [It's] going to be a great match."
Johanna Konta
Barty herself made her way into the next round with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Jelena Ostapenko.
Elsewhere, Ana Konjuh beat rising Polish star Iga Swiatek 6-4 2-6 6-2 in a surprise upset for the Roland Garros champion.
Elina Svitolina beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (1) 6-4, Aryna Sabalenka beat Veronika Kudermetova, and Marketa Vondrousova defeated Belinda Bencic 4-6 6-4 6-4.
