Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka headline a stellar Miami Open acceptance list that includes nearly all of the world’s top players.

The tournament, which was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is the first ATP Masters 1000 and WTA Premier Mandatory of the season and will run from March 22 to April 4.

All of the world’s top 77-ranked men are on the acceptance list along with 75 of the 78 top-ranked women in the world.

Federer, who hasn't played since the 2020 Australian Open and won the Miami Open when it was last staged in 2019, is set to make his long-awaited comeback in Doha next week after undergoing two knee surgeries.

Williams will be bidding for a ninth title in Miami and will likely be playing her first tournament since losing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Osaka, who won her fourth major in Melbourne, will also be making her return to action in Miami while world No 1 Ashleigh Barty will be the defending champion after winning in 2019.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem are all set to enter.

The tournament will be held at Hard Rock Stadium for the second time after moving from Key Biscayne in 2019 and is expected to welcome around 750 fans each day.

There will no play on the Stadium Court and seating on the showcase court will be limited to 15 per cent capacity due to Covid-19 protocols.

There will be wildcards on offer to five men and eight women, meaning Andy Murray, now ranked 121 in the world, might get a place in the draw without going through qualifying.

