Serena Williams has become the latest big-name player to withdraw from the Miami Open.

Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer will also not play as they instead prepare for the clay season, which starts in early April.

Williams, an eight-time winner in Miami, has now revealed that she will also not be attending.

"I’m disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open because of recent oral surgery," she told the Miami Herald.

"Miami is a special tournament for me because it’s my home. I am sad I won’t be able to see the incredible fans this year, but I look forward to coming back soon."

The Miami Open is the largest tournament on the calendar so far this season aside from the Australian Open and is classed as a WTA Premier Mandatory event and ATP Masters 1000.

Williams has not played since losing in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open as her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title came up short again.

She left her post-match press conference in tears after questions about her future in the sport.

