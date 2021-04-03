The Canadian has struggled with injury throughout her career and after falling awkwardly she had to retire with a foot problem with the scores at 6-3 4-0.

Andreescu said that her fitness trainer was responsible for the decision to withdraw.

"Abdul, my fitness trainer, he basically saved me from myself in a way, because I have been through that, just continuously pushing myself and to the point where like I'd make it worse," she said.

Barty and Andreescu exchanged words at the end of the match, with Andreescu explaining Barty had said: "It was great playing. I'm so sorry. I hope you get better, and I know we're going to be seeing each other a lot on the other side of the net."

Despite her problems with the injury, the Canadian was relatively calm with having to concede early.

"Gonna see what's up with my foot, and definitely start visualizing the healing process if it's something bad and taking everything that I have learnt in this tournament into the next couple of tournaments and just continuing on building and visualizing on that.

"No one wants to end a tournament retiring, especially in the finals. But things happen, and I want to look ahead in my career. I'm only 20. I'm not trying to risk anything right now. I already have a couple years ago, and I didn't want to make that same mistake again."

After an exacting tournament, Andreescu was pleased to get minutes under her belt, regarding the problem with her foot as a freak accident rather than a warning sign for her body.

"Yeah, it feels like I played three tournaments in one with all the time I had on court, which is awesome considering I haven't been playing a lot of tournaments over the last couple of months," she said.

"It's nice to have all of this under my belt. I'm feeling confident. Like, yeah, sometimes my game is not always going to be there, but I clutch it out during those times, like I'll figure it out. And sometimes I'll be on court and I'll feel totally great. But that's just a challenge of playing sports in general. And I'm here for it, and I want to be here for it for a long time."

