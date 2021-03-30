Ashleigh Barty remains in contention to defend her Miami Open title after beating Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals.

The world number one beat Sabalenka as the Belarusian struggled with an abdominal injury, winning 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-3.

It was by no means a straightforward win for the Australian, who faced seven break points in the match, though she saved each of them.

"That was the best level I've played for a long time, especially for a sustained period," Barty said after the win.

She will play either Ukrainian Elina Svitolina or Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in the semis.

Bianca Andreescu meanwhile defeated Garbine Muguruza after going a set down, to reach the quarter-finals.

The 2019 US Open won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, and built on a 4-0 lead in the final set as she grew into the match.

“Even when I’m down I know I can find a way. Most of the time, not all of the time. Most of the time, I can always find a way and come back and do really, really well," she said.

“I keep proving that to myself, and it’s really nice to get that under my belt. I felt super, super pumped the whole match, considering everything that’s been happening. I’m just super, super happy.”

Canadian Andreescu will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo for a place in the semi-final after the Spaniard came back from a second-set bagel to beat Ons Jabeur 6-4 0-6 6-1.

