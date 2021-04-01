Top seed and world No 1 Ash Barty battled through injury in the heat to reach the final of the Miami Open, beating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3.

The 24-year-old had only won one of her previous six matches against the Ukrainian, but showed no signs of apprehension.

"It wasn't easy today, not by any means," she said on court afterwards. "I felt like I wanted to come out here and be aggressive, and I was able to execute it.

Elina is an exceptional competitor. She'll never give you a free point no matter what the score is. I know I have to bring my best and I was able to do that today."

The Australian went off court after the first set for medical treatment, with the cause thought to be an abdominal injury. But she did not allow it to affect her game too much as she powered past the fifth seed in an hour and a half.

Barty will face either Bianca Andreescu or Maria Sakkari in the final as she looks to defend the title she won in 2019.

"I have so many good memories playing here," she added. "I'm very grateful to have another opportunity to play for the title."

