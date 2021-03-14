Four-time Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters has withdrawn from the Miami Open this month and the Charleston Open in April.

Her return to tennis in 2019 was halted by a medial ligament tear. She returned just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit March 2020.

Her comeback was then halted further by knee surgery last October and getting Covid-19 three months ago.

WTA Cincinnati Kim Clijsters pulls out of Western & Southern Open with injury 21/08/2020 AT 17:31

"I've had an intensive few weeks of training with my team," the 37-year-old wrote in a statement put out on Twitter.

"Unfortunately I am not where I need to be especially if I want to compete with the best.

It's disappointing and frustrating. I knew this was going to be hard when I started this journey - and there have been challenges that are out of my control. I'm not ready to quit... I'm going to keep pushing and see what's possible.

Tennis Sofia Kenin ready for career restart after Covid-19 disruption 31/07/2020 AT 12:00