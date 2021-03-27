Simona Halep has been forced to withdraw from the Miami Open after failing to recover sufficiently from a shoulder injury.

Having received a bye in the first round due to her seeding, the Romanian overcame Caroline Garcia in her opening fixture in three sets.

But she had been nursing a problem with her right shoulder ahead of the tournament, which has been giving her trouble since she began practising in Florida.

"I'm very sorry I have to pull out of singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn't let me play here as I expected," Halep's statement read.

"I'm sad that I can't continue, I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can't. Hopefully next year I will be back healthy and better."

Halep's round of 32 opponent Anastasija Sevastova will now progress to the last 16 with a bye, while her run in the doubles alongside Angelique Kerber will now come to an end.

The Miami Open was Halep's first tournament since the Australian Open and her focus will now be on the WTA's clay court swing.

