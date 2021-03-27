Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka enjoyed her return to action for the first time since winning the Melbourne Slam, beating Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6(3) 6-4.

After receiving a first-round bye, Osaka twice recovered from a break down to beat the world number 77 in one hour and 38 minutes to continue her excellent run of form.

The 23-year-old has not lost in over a year, having also won the US Open for the second time in 2020.

Osaka will next play Nina Stojanovic, who beat Yulia Putintseva 5-7 7-5 6-2, in the third round.

"This is my first match since Australia, so I just really wanted to play well," Osaka said post-match.

"I think for me, today I served really well when I needed to.

"Unfortunately I got broken a couple of times, but I think when it really, really mattered, I was able to serve well, so I’m happy with that."

