World number one Ashleigh Barty secured a walkover victory against Bianca Andreescu in the final of the Miami Open on Saturday afternoon.

The win is Barty's second consecutive Miami Open win after winning the last edition.

The disappointment led to Andreescu - who has struggled with injury in her nascent career - crying after yet another setback. She had stumbled midway in the second set and fell awkwardly, requiring taping to her foot, and she could manage only five more points.

The Australian took a 6-3 lead in the first set as she looked to continue her return to competitive tennis after a disrupted 2020 season blighted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old Barty began the second set in dominant fashion - racing into a two-game lead - before Andreescu rolled her ankle attempting to fend off a double break of serve.

The Canadian, winner of the 2019 US Open, tried to play on but ultimately retired 4-0 down in the second set.

Barty won the 2019 edition, with last year's planned event cancelled due to the coronavirus. The Australian had dominated throughout with a strong service game, with Andreescu looking fatigued from the off.

“Definitely not the way I wanted to end the tournament,” Andreescu said. “But I'm super grateful nonetheless. I got to the final of one of my first tournaments in a while now, and I could not be more happy.”

“I hope you recover well and this doesn’t hinder your season too much,” Barty said after the match to Andreescu. “I'm sure we’ll have many more good and hopefully healthy matches in the future.”

'It's b***** good to be back!' - Barty on returning to tennis

