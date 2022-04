Tennis

'I was just surviving' - Naomi Osaka on hard-fought win over Bencic in Miami

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan overcame one of her most challenging rivals in the Miami Open semi-finals on Thursday afternoon, outlasting No. 22 seed Belinda Bencic 4-6 6-3 6-4 to reach her first Miami final.

00:00:21, 16 minutes ago