If 2020 was Iga Swiatek’s breakthrough year, and 2021 was a year to consolidate, then 2022 is looking like the year that the 20-year-old might start to dominate.

Swiatek continued her hugely impressive start to the season with victory at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells . The new world No. 2 has now won 11 matches in a row, lifted back-to-back WTA 1000 titles after also winning the Qatar Open, and has a tour-leading tally of 20 wins for the year.

Ad

She has matched Agnieszka Radwanska as the highest-ranked Polish player of all time, and has the chance to make more history at the Miami Open this week.

Tennis Raducanu 'on track' to win more majors despite struggles, says Mouratoglou 17 HOURS AGO

For starters, Swiatek, who will be the second seed in Miami behind Aryna Sabalenka as the draw was done before the updated rankings, could complete the “Sunshine Double”. The last woman to win Indian Wells and Miami Open back-to-back was Victoria Azarenka in 2016. The only other women to achieve the feat are Steffi Graf (1994 and 1996) and Kim Clijsters (2004).

If Swiatek wins the Miami Open she will also be only the third player this century to win three WTA 100 tournaments in a row. Serena Williams managed four in a row in 2013 (Miami, Madrid, Rome, Canada) and Martina Hingis won three consecutive titles in Canada, Moscow and Zurich in 2000.

There is also the small matter of the world No. 1 ranking.

Barty will lose 1,000 points from her total at the end of the month as she is the defending champion at the Miami Open. That will leave her on 6,980 points after the tournament, and the maximum Swiatek can reach is 6,711 if she wins the title.

“I have to look at it and I have to check the rankings by myself and just see it. Right now, it is too surreal to describe it, honestly… But for sure, I want to go higher because I feel like getting No. 1 is closer and closer."

Swiatek showed all sides to her game in Indian Wells, coming from a set down to win her first three matches, then thrashing Madison Keys 6-1 6-0, battling past Simona Halep in a high-quality contest, and lastly overcoming Maria Sakkari in a wind-affected final. But it is a quick turnaround from Indian Wells to Miami, especially for the champions, and the next challenge for Swiatek is keeping her run going.

“After playing so well in previous tournaments, I didn’t know it was possible for me to play that well for that long,” said Swiatek, who is the first player since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009 to win five or more titles before turning 21.

“The challenge now is to continue this form and that will not be easy.”

Swiatek will face either Viktorija Golubic or a qualifier in the second round before a potential meeting with 14th seed Coco Gauff in the round of 16.

If Swiatek does lift the title in Miami it sets up a tantalising start to the clay season. It was on the clay at the French Open in 2020 that Swiatek made her breakthrough as she powered her way through the tournament without dropping a set. She also won her first WTA 1000 title on clay last season, thrashing Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 in the Italian Open final in just 46 minutes.

Swiatek has said that clay is her favourite surface and her form so far this year points to more silverware over the next few months. She also has ranking points to gain, having lost in the last 16 of the Madrid Open last season and made the quarter-finals of the French Open.

'Remember, you are an inspiration' - Swiatek with touching words for friend Shiffrin

Barty, who is 11-0 for the year after her Australian Open victory, is set to return to action on the clay. She will have plenty of ranking points to defend first up as she won the Stuttgart Open last season and made the final of the Madrid Open. But she will be hopeful of improvement at the French Open after having to retire in the second round in 2021 due to injury.

The duel for No. 1 over the next few months between Barty and Swiatek could be fascinating. Swiatek clearly has enormous respect for Barty. Asked at last year’s US Open how proud she was of her season she used the world No. 1 as the benchmark.

“I am proud," she said. "But the best kind of consistency is when you can win, like, five titles a year. So right now, I'm looking at the results that Ash has when it's, comparing to that, I'm not, like, 100 per cent consistent.”

Swiatek wasn’t at Barty’s level last season, but she is getting closer and closer.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

WTA Miami Raducanu handed tough draw at Miami Open, Sabalenka top seed YESTERDAY AT 13:04