Naomi Osaka joked that she might get a telling off from coach Wim Fissette despite making the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

Osaka hit 40 winners during the victory and was largely in control of the contest from the baseline.

However, she revealed why Fissette might not have been entirely satisfied with what he saw.

“Wim told me to hit heavy on her forehand but clearly I was playing her game because for me I have to think to hit heavy and I just wanted to see what would happen if I just played regular how I wanted to do, so he might scold me for that a bit,” joked Osaka to Tennis Channel.

“I focused on my serve and tried to do well with my returns. I had a crazy amount of break points that I wasn’t able to convert but I am grateful I got to the point where I had those break points.”

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion but her form has dipped over the last year and she has slipped down the rankings.

Ahead of the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and the Miami Open she was in Los Angeles and was pictured watching Nick Kyrgios serve close up.

She says she often wants to ask players for “advice” but holds back on doing so due to nerves.

“When he was serving right there it was a perfect opportunity to see it up close because I only ever see it on YouTube or something,” she told Tennis Channel.

“I actually want to ask players for advice but I feel kind of nervous going to up to them and saying ‘hey how do you play on a clay court’ and stuff like that, so I kind of hold back.”

Reflecting on her own form this week, Osaka, who beat 13th seed Angelique Kerber in the second round, said: “I just want to make the most of the time I have here.

“I learned a lot in Indian Wells with what happened. I want to play every point and have fun while doing it. I actually wasn’t that comfortable. Her shots were really good and she was moving really well, I thought I just had to dig through it.”

Osaka next faces Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins. The only previous meeting between their pair was won by Osaka in 2018.

“I don’t really think about the past too much,” said Osaka.

“I know she is playing amazing right now and a player grows over time so I think this match will be much different. I can only take it one day at a time.”

