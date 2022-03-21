Emma Raducanu has been a handed a tough draw in the Miami Open. The event features top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka.

The Miami Open sees 27 of the world’s top 30 players come head-to-head, meaning the path to glory was never going to be straightforward for Raducanu.

Sabalenka has received a bye for the first round and will meet either Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu or American wildcard Hailey Baptiste in the second round.

Raducanu is set to face either Katerina Siniakova or a qualifier in the first round, but could then be in line to face Simona Halep in the round of 32.

Then either Raducanu or Halep could face sixth seed Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round.

The second quarter of the draw is headed up by Anett Kontaveit, who will face either Ann Li or Mayar Sherif in the second round.

Angela Kerber and Osaka are both on Kontaveit’s side of the draw, along with US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez. Osaka takes on Astra Sharma in round one, and winner will take on Angelique Kerber.

Danielle Collins is the ninth seed and top-ranked American at the tournament, and she could be in line to face eighth seed Ons Jabeur in the round of 16.

There are plenty more potentially tantalising match-ups, as Paula Badosa could meet Victoria Azarenka in the round of 16.

Elsewhere, Maria Sakkari could come up against Madison Keys or 2020 Australia Open champion Sofia Kenin in the third round.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of the draw, Iga Swiatek will face either Viktorija Golubic or a qualifier in the second round before a potential meeting with 14th seed Coco Gauff in the round of 16.

Garbine Muguruza is another player in the fourth quarter, and may face Petra Kvitova in round three. Jelena Ostapenka could then await the winner in the round of 16.

