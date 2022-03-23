Naomi Osaka said that having the best possible attitude was more important than winning after her first round victory in the Miami Open.

Speaking in her first match since being heckled at Indian Wells last week , Osaka had pledged to not let anything get the better of her emotions and performance today.

Ad

The 24-year-old was subject to abuse from the crowd in California when a spectator shouted ‘Naomi, you suck’ after the opening game of her 6-0, 6-4 defeat against the No. 21 seed, Veronika Kudermetova.

WTA Miami Osaka kickstarts Miami campaign with straight sets win over Sharma 2 HOURS AGO

The Japan player was clearly affected by the abuse and held back tears in her post-match interview, saying that being heckled here brought up memories of Venus and Serena Williams being heckled in 2001.

Osaka was more comfortable in her straight-set victory over Astra Sharma in Round 1 of the Miami Open, 6-3, 6-4.

After the match, chants of ‘Naomi, we love you!’ rang around the court. Osaka was visibly touched by the sentiment, pausing to acknowledge the crowd in her post-match interview.

I just didn’t want to let anything bother me today. The last match I played wasn’t the greatest memory for me

Speaking on court, Osaka said: “I just didn’t want to let anything bother me today. The last match I played wasn’t the greatest memory for me.

“I just wanted to come out here and compete. And no matter if I won or lost, to just know that I have the best attitude I could.”

The match was over in one hour and 20 minutes as Osaka found her rhythm and her confidence.

The four-Grand Slam winner completed the match without being broken on serve as she powered past world No. 96 Sharma.

She was dominant, only giving up two points behind her first serve. She passed up several good opportunities to break Sharma and take advantage of the tie, however, as signs of tension crept in.

An early break in the second set relaxed Osaka and she started to produce some of her best tennis, her power and placement just too much for a limited Sharma who always looked a step or two behind the ball on a rapid court.

Osaka currently sits at No. 77 in the world, after a year in and out of the game in 2021. Speaking in January after losing to American Amanda Anisimova in the Australian Open, she said that having the ‘greatest attitude ever’ was more important than the result of a match.

Osaka, who moved to America from Japan when she was three, trained on public tennis courts in Pembroke Pines in Florida, less than 5 kilometres from Miami Gardens where the open is held.

“I kind of consider this my home tournament. I grew up in Pembroke Pines then moved to Fort Lauderdale,” Osaka said.

“This is the tournament I loved coming to. Whenever I am out here I get to eat a lot of good Haitian food.”

Osaka will take on Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Friday in the next round.

Tennis Serena on retirement: I don't know when it will happen 5 HOURS AGO