Claire Liu - Katerina Siniaková

C. Liu vs K. Siniaková | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
C. Liu
C. Liu
K. Siniaková (7)
K. Siniaková (7)
05/10
Players Overview

Claire-Liu-headshot
ClaireLiu
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking73
  • WTA points810
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Katerina-Siniaková-headshot
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking53
  • WTA points1007
  • Age26
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Liu

K. Siniaková

LIVE MATCH: Claire Liu vs Katerina Siniaková

WTA Monastir - 5 October 2022

Follow the WTA Monastir Tennis match between Claire Liu and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 5 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Monastir results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

