Claire Liu - Katerina Siniaková
C. Liu vs K. Siniaková | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
C. Liu
K. Siniaková (7)
05/10
Players Overview
ClaireLiu
United States
- WTA ranking73
- WTA points810
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking53
- WTA points1007
- Age26
- Height1.74m
- Weight-
|Pts
|1
|10180
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470