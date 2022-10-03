Evgeniya Rodina - Gabriela Ruse

E. Rodina vs G. Ruse | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Tennis Club de Tunis
Not started
E. Rodina
E. Rodina
G. Ruse
G. Ruse
from 23:00
Players Overview

Evgeniya-Rodina-headshot
EvgeniyaRodina
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age33
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight60kg
Gabriela-Ruse-headshot
GabrielaRuse
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking104
  • WTA points619
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

E. Rodina

G. Ruse

LIVE MATCH: Evgeniya Rodina vs Gabriela Ruse

WTA Monastir - 3 October 2022

Follow the WTA Monastir Tennis match between Evgeniya Rodina and Gabriela Ruse live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Monastir results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

