Magdalena Frech - Veronika Kudermetova
M. Frech vs V. Kudermetova | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Tennis Club de Tunis
Not started
M. Frech
V. Kudermetova (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
- WTA ranking120
- WTA points523
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2561
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Frech
V. Kudermetova
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10180
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470