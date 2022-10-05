Ons Jabeur - Evgeniya Rodina
O. Jabeur vs E. Rodina | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Tennis Club de Tunis
Not started
O. Jabeur (1)
E. Rodina
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking2
- WTA points4885
- Age28
- Height1.67m
- Weight-
EvgeniyaRodina
Russia
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age33
- Height1.7m
- Weight60kg
Statistics
Recent matches
O. Jabeur
E. Rodina
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10180
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470