Tamara Zidanšek - Marina Bassols
T. Zidanšek vs M. Bassols | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Tennis Club de Tunis
Not started
T. Zidanšek
M. Bassols
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenia
- WTA ranking101
- WTA points653
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
MarinaBassols
Spain
- WTA ranking172
- WTA points376
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
T. Zidanšek
M. Bassols
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10180
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470