Varvara Gracheva - Veronika Kudermetova
V. Gracheva vs V. Kudermetova | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Tennis Club de Tunis
Not started
V. Gracheva
V. Kudermetova (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
VarvaraGracheva
Russia
- WTA ranking103
- WTA points649
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2561
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
V. Gracheva
V. Kudermetova
