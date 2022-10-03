Yasmine Mansouri - Magdalena Frech
Y. Mansouri vs M. Frech | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Tennis Club de Tunis
Not started
Y. Mansouri
M. Frech
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
YasmineMansouri
France
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
- WTA ranking120
- WTA points523
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
Y. Mansouri
M. Frech
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10180
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470