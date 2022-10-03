Zhu Lin - Despina Papamichail

L. Zhu vs D. Papamichail | Jasmin Open Monastir
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
L. Zhu
L. Zhu
D. Papamichail
D. Papamichail
03/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Lin-Zhu-headshot
LinZhu
China
China
  • WTA ranking63
  • WTA points884
  • Age28
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Despina-Papamichail-headshot
DespinaPapamichail
Greece
Greece
  • WTA ranking178
  • WTA points369
  • Age29
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Zhu

D. Papamichail

Related matches

A. Konjuh
A. Konjuh
C. Liu
C. Liu
03/10
C. Paquet
C. Paquet
K. Siniaková (7)
K. Siniaková (7)
03/10
M. Linette (8)
M. Linette (8)
L. Stefanini
L. Stefanini
03/10
J. Cristian
J. Cristian
E. Mertens (5)
E. Mertens (5)
03/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Zhu Lin vs Despina Papamichail

WTA Monastir - 3 October 2022

Follow the WTA Monastir Tennis match between Zhu Lin and Despina Papamichail live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Monastir results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.