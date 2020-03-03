The British number one may be chasing a first win of the season... but her opponent has not tasted success on the tennis court since 2012.

Clijsters made a surprise comeback to the WTA Tour after a seven-year 'retirement' in February, impressing in patches in a straight sets defeat to Garbine Muguruza in Dubai.

"I feel like with the tennis that I've been playing, I'm improving," Clijsters said ahead of their meeting in Mexico.

"In practice, I'm moving better, I'm reacting better, I'm making better decisions.

"It has to happen in the match now. The more matches I get to play, the more that will improve a little bit, and we'll see how far I can go."

Konta can show little sentiment when they meet as she seeks a victory to kickstart her season.

The world number 16, who was hampered by a knee injury in 2019, crashed out in the Australian Open first round in January before losing at the first hurdle in St Petersburg last month.

The pair will meet at 01:00 GMT on Tuesday.