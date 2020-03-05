The 17-year-old rallied from behind to make it back-to-back quarter-finals, achieving her second win over a player ranked in the Top 50 in the last month, after overcoming the former US Open champion in more than two hours and will meet either top seed Elina Svitolina or Olga Govortsova in the semis in Mexico.

"It was a great match. I was a little nervous in the beginning. She's a great player and she's won a Grand Slam. I knew it wasn't going to be easy," Fernandez said after the game.

"I tried to use everything that I've trained, as in forgetting about the past and focusing on the present, and that's helped me a lot.