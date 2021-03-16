Katie Boulter lost in straight sets to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-4 6-0 in the first round of the Monterrey Open in one hour and 21 minutes on Monday.
The 24-year-old fell to the world number 111 in relatively disappointing fashion.
After the Brit went a break up to make it 3-2 in the opening set, the Slovakian immediately broke back before doing so again at 5-4 up.
The world number 318 Boulter, who went out to Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the Australian Open last month, was then demolished in the second set.
At 3-0 down, Boulter received treatment on her right foot during a medical time out.
Heather Watson faces fellow Brit Harriet Dart, a lucky loser after Danka Kovinic pulled out of the tournament injured, on Tuesday.

