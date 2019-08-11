Getty Images

Williams retires hurt during Rogers Cup final against Andreescu

Williams retires hurt during Rogers Cup final against Andreescu
By Eurosport

1 hour ago

Serena Williams suffered Rogers Cup final heartache after being forced to retire with a back injury in Toronto, handing the title to Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

The 37-year-old - who was seeking to win her first title since returning to competition in 2018 after the birth of her daughter - was reduced to tears courtside after suffering back spasms.

The American withdrew when a break down in the opening set, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion said afterwards:

" I'm sorry I couldn't do it today, I tried. It's been a tough year, but we'll keep going."

Andreescu, who won her first WTA title at Indian Wells earlier this year, comforted Williams after the withdrawal - and she becomes the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup women's singles title since 1969.

Bianca Andreescu

Bianca AndreescuGetty Images

"Serena, you made me cry. I know how it is to pull out of tournaments, it's not easy," she said.

"This wasn't the way I expected to win. You are truly a champion. I've watched you win so many times, you are truly a champion on and off the court.

"I'm speechless right now. This has been a dream come true."

Williams is a three-time Rogers Cup champion

Williams is a three-time Rogers Cup championGetty Images

It brought an unexpected end to this year's Rogers Cup, with Williams retiring for only the second time in a singles final during her career.

The previous retirement also came at the Rogers Cup in 2000 - the same year that Andreescu was born.

Williams will hope to win her 24th Grand Slam title when the US Open starts on August 26.

0Read and react
0Read and react