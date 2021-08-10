Johanna Konta has described her battle with Covid-19 as “the worst illness I've experienced for a very long time.”

The Brit was forced to pull out of Wimbledon after a member of her team contracted the virus, and the 30-year-old was struck down shortly afterwards.

The virus also forced her to miss Tokyo 2020, and she has admitted it left her and her fiancé “quite ill.”

"Definitely the worst illness I've experienced for a very long time," Konta told The Associated Press. "It was very heartbreaking and it was very difficult. There was nothing good and nothing fun about having Covid and having to miss Wimbledon and the Olympics.”

Konta was speaking after making a winning return to action at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

The British number one advanced to the second round when her opponent Zhang Shuai retired on account of a leg injury.

Expanding on her return to fitness, Konta said: "We took it very, very slowly. Then I got my full check, in terms of my heart, my lungs, everything, and everything came back all okay.

"Then we started doing a little more and here we are."

Konta will face Elina Svitolina in the next round in Canada.

