WTA Moscow
Singles | Final
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS B.Bencic
20 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Belinda Bencic
WTA Moscow - 20 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
66
6
K.Muchová
4
78
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova
65
5
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
77
7
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
V.Gracheva
7
4
2
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
5
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
1
3
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
2
4
V.Kužmová
✓
2
6
6
View more matches
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
68
1
B.Bencic
✓
710
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hercog
6
3
4
B.Bencic
✓
1
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
2
6
B.Bencic
4
6
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more