WTA Moscow
Singles | Final

A.Pavlyuchenkova VS B.Bencic

20 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Belinda Bencic

WTA Moscow - 20 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
40
Previous matches
View more matches
Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
10
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Bianca Andreescu KOs Belinda Bencic to set up blockbuster final

US Open women
06/09/2019

US Open 2019 news - Belinda Bencic defeats Donna Vekic to secure maiden Grand Slam semi-final

US Open
04/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka shocked by brilliant Belinda Bencic

US Open
02/09/2019

Kenin downs Bencic to pick up Mallorca title

WTA Santa Ponsa
23/06/2019