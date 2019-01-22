WTA Moscow
Singles | Semifinal
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS K.Muchová
19 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Center Court
WTA Moscow - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova
65
5
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
77
7
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
V.Gracheva
7
4
2
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
5
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
1
3
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
2
4
V.Kužmová
✓
2
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
B.Haas
3
3
View more matches
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking35
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
E.Alexandrova
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
4
2
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
2
3
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
4
65
M.Keys
✓
6
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
View more matches
