WTA Moscow
Singles | Semifinal

A.Pavlyuchenkova VS K.Muchová

19 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Karolína Muchová

WTA Moscow - 19 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
40
Previous matches
View more matches
Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
35
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019 - Elina Svitolina reaches first career Grand Slam semi-final

Wimbledon women
09/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019 - Karolina Pliskova falls in marathon against Karolina Muchova

Wimbledon women
08/07/2019

Jet lagged Azarenka ousts Zvonareva in Stuttgart

24/04/2019

Tennis news - Danielle Collins fights back to reach first-ever Grand Slam semi-final

Australian Open
22/01/2019