WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS M.Sakkari
15 October 2019 Starting from 19:00
Center Court
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Maria Sakkari
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Maria Sakkari live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
2
4
V.Kužmová
✓
2
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
B.Haas
3
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
3
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
3
77
V.Kudermetova
0
6
64
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
View more matches
Maria
Sakkari
Sakkari
Greece
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age24
WTA ranking30
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
M.Sakkari
5
3
A.Barty
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari
✓
65
6
6
S.Peng
77
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sakkari
✓
6
6
C.Giorgi
1
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Barty
✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
2
0
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
A.Sabalenka
77
4
4
M.Sakkari
✓
64
6
6
View more matches
