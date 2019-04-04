WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

A.Pavlyuchenkova VS M.Sakkari

15 October 2019 Starting from 19:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Maria Sakkari

WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Maria Sakkari live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
40
Previous matches
View more matches
Maria Sakkari
Maria
Sakkari
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
30
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Sakkari battles back to reach semis in San Jose

WTA San Jose
03/08/2019

Eastbourne 2019: Jo Konta digs in to beat Maria Sakkari

Nature Valley International
25/06/2019

Jet lagged Azarenka ousts Zvonareva in Stuttgart

24/04/2019

Sakkari stuns defending champion Bertens at Charleston

WTA Charleston
04/04/2019