WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

A.Potapova VS A.Kalinskaya

14 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

Center Court
LIVE - Anastasia Potapova - Anna Kalinskaya

WTA Moscow - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Potapova and Anna Kalinskaya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia
Potapova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
88
Anna Kalinskaya
Anna
Kalinskaya
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
100
