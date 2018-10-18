WTA Moscow
A.Potapova VS A.Kalinskaya
14 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
LIVE - Anastasia Potapova - Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Moscow - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Potapova and Anna Kalinskaya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Potapova
Potapova
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking88
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
✓
2
6
6
A.Potapova
6
2
2
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
A.Potapova
5
64
M.Linette
✓
7
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
✓
77
6
N.Han
64
1
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
Z.Hives
✓
64
6
6
A.Potapova
77
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff
✓
3
6
6
Anna
Kalinskaya
Kalinskaya
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking100
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Kalinskaya
0
2
K.Zavatska
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
T.Maria
6
5
2
A.Kalinskaya
✓
3
7
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
H.Dart
4
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinskaya
2
3
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
