WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

A.Sevastova VS A.Sasnovich

14 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Anastasija Sevastova - Aliaksandra Sasnovich

WTA Moscow - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasija Sevastova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasija Sevastova
Anastasija
Sevastova
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
25
Previous matches
View more matches
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Aliaksandra
Sasnovich
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
64
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Barty outguns Sharapova, Halep survives scare in Cincinnati

Wimbledon women
14/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Halep edges tight match with Sasnovich

Wimbledon women
01/07/2019

French Open 2019: Vondrousova routs Sevastova to reach French Open last eight

Roland-Garros women
02/06/2019

Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko bow out of Stuttgart Open in first round

WTA Stuttgart
23/04/2019