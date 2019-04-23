WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
A.Sevastova VS A.Sasnovich
14 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
Center Court
WTA Moscow - 14 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasija Sevastova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasija
Sevastova
Sevastova
Latvia
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age29
WTA ranking25
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Svitolina
✓
64
6
6
A.Sevastova
77
1
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
6
3
3
C.McHale
✓
4
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
A.Sevastova
4
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
I.Swiatek
6
1
3
A.Sevastova
✓
3
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Bouchard
3
3
A.Sevastova
✓
6
6
Aliaksandra
Sasnovich
Sasnovich
Belarus
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking64
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
2
6
A.Sasnovich
2
6
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
4
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
O.Jabeur
✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich
✓
6
4
6
J.Brady
1
6
0
