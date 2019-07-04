WTA Moscow
Singles | Semifinal
B.Bencic VS K.Mladenovic
19 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - Kristina Mladenovic
WTA Moscow - 19 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 19 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
68
1
B.Bencic
✓
710
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hercog
6
3
4
B.Bencic
✓
1
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
2
6
B.Bencic
4
6
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
7
V.Williams
6
3
5
View more matches
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
2
6
K.Bertens
4
6
1
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sevastova
5
6
3
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
3
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
3
6
Y.Putintseva
4
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
4
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
3
6
6
D.Vekic
6
1
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more