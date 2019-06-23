WTA Moscow
Singles | Final
B.Bencic VS ...
20 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Belinda Bencic - ...
WTA Moscow - 20 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Belinda Bencic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
3
4
WTA Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
68
1
B.Bencic
✓
710
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hercog
6
3
4
B.Bencic
✓
1
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
2
6
B.Bencic
4
6
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more