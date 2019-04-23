WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

D.Yastremska VS D.Kasatkina

15 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Dayana Yastremska - Daria Kasatkina

WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Daria Kasatkina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
23
Daria Kasatkina
Daria
Kasatkina
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
39
