WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
D.Yastremska VS D.Kasatkina
15 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dayana Yastremska - Daria Kasatkina
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Daria Kasatkina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
4
0
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
2
4
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
2
3
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
View more matches
Daria
Kasatkina
Kasatkina
Russia
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age22
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Kasatkina
3
65
C.Wozniacki
✓
6
77
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Alexandrova
4
3
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
77
A.Sabalenka
4
65
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
2
6
6
S.Peng
6
4
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
2
2
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more