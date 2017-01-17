WTA Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Yastremska VS K.Flipkens

16 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Court 1
LIVE - Dayana Yastremska - Kirsten Flipkens

WTA Moscow - 16 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
120
Previous matches
