WTA Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Yastremska VS K.Flipkens
16 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dayana Yastremska - Kirsten Flipkens
WTA Moscow - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
D.Kasatkina
1
4
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
4
0
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
2
4
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
2
3
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
View more matches
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking120
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens
✓
6
6
N.Vikhlyantseva
3
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens
2
5
T.Babos
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more