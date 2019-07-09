WTA Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Vekic VS K.Muchová
16 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
WTA Moscow - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Donna Vekic and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking21
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
3
6
6
D.Vekic
6
1
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
1
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
6
1
63
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
4
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
65
3
M.Doi
✓
77
6
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking37
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
2
3
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
4
65
M.Keys
✓
6
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
P.Hon
3
3
