WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

J.Cepelová VS E.Alexandrova

15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Court 2
LIVE - Jana Cepelová - Ekaterina Alexandrova

WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jana Cepelová and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jana Cepelová
Jana
Cepelová
SlovakiaSlovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
141
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
35
