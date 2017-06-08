WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
J.Cepelová VS E.Alexandrova
15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 2
LIVE - Jana Cepelová - Ekaterina Alexandrova
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jana Cepelová and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jana
Cepelová
Cepelová
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking141
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Cepelová
4
7
3
S.Hsieh
✓
6
5
6
WTA Nuremberg
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
J.Cepelová
4
2
WTA Prague
Singles
2nd Round
J.Cepelová
1
3
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
WTA Prague
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
1
2
J.Cepelová
✓
6
6
WTA Auckland
Singles
1st Round
A.Anisimova
✓
6
3
J.Cepelová
2
0
A
View more matches
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking35
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Semifinal
E.Alexandrova
6
65
5
J.Ostapenko
✓
1
77
7
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
4
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
77
2
6
L.Siegemund
61
6
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
K.Plíšková
6
0
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Alexandrova
4
3
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
6
View more matches
