WTA Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Bertens VS ...
18 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - ...
WTA Moscow - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
6
3
5
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
7
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
61
4
C.Gauff
✓
77
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
6
A.Van Uytvanck
6
3
3
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Bertens
✓
6
7
M.Doi
4
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
View more matches
