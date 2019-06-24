WTA Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final

K.Flipkens VS B.Bencic

18 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

National Tennis Center
LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Belinda Bencic

WTA Moscow - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
120
Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
10
