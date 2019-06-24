WTA Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Flipkens VS B.Bencic
18 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
National Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Belinda Bencic
WTA Moscow - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking120
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
3
6
3
K.Flipkens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens
✓
6
6
N.Vikhlyantseva
3
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens
2
5
T.Babos
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
View more matches
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hercog
6
3
4
B.Bencic
✓
1
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
2
6
B.Bencic
4
6
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
7
V.Williams
6
3
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
S.Hsieh
5
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more