WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

K.Flipkens VS N.Vikhlyantseva

15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Natalia Vikhlyantseva

WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Natalia Vikhlyantseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
120
Previous matches
View more matches
Natalia Vikhlyantseva
Natalia
Vikhlyantseva
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
92
Previous matches
View more matches

