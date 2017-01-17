WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
K.Flipkens VS N.Vikhlyantseva
15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Natalia Vikhlyantseva
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Natalia Vikhlyantseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking120
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens
2
5
T.Babos
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
View more matches
Natalia
Vikhlyantseva
Vikhlyantseva
Russia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age22
WTA ranking92
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Görges
✓
1
6
77
N.Vikhlyantseva
6
1
61
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Cornet
✓
4
6
6
N.Vikhlyantseva
6
1
3
WTA Lausanne
Singles
2nd Round
N.Vikhlyantseva
✓
6
6
D.Gavrilova
3
2
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
C.Perrin
64
6
3
N.Vikhlyantseva
✓
77
4
6
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
N.Vikhlyantseva
3
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more