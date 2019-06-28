WTA Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final

K.Mladenovic VS K.Bertens

18 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

National Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Kiki Bertens

WTA Moscow - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
46
Previous matches
Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
