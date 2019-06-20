WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

K.Mladenovic VS Y.Putintseva

15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Yulia Putintseva

WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
46
Previous matches
View more matches
Yulia Putintseva
Yulia
Putintseva
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
36
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Women’s Round-up - Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens ease through

Wimbledon women
04/07/2019

Wimbledon - Despondent Naomi Osaka seeks to rediscover her happy place

Wimbledon women
01/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Yulia Putintseva stuns Naomi Osaka in huge Wimbledon shock

Wimbledon women
01/07/2019

Naomi Osaka stunned by Yulia Putintseva in Birmingham

Nature Valley Classic
20/06/2019