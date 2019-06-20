WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
K.Mladenovic VS Y.Putintseva
15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 1
LIVE - Kristina Mladenovic - Yulia Putintseva
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristina Mladenovic and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
4
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
3
6
6
D.Vekic
6
1
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
7
K.Siniaková
1
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
3
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
O.Jabeur
✓
77
77
Y.Putintseva
65
64
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
1
2
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
1
6
5
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
1
7
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
A.Blinkova
0
1
