WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
O.Jabeur VS V.Kudermetova
15 October 2019 Starting from 13:30
Center Court
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Veronika Kudermetova
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age25
WTA ranking61
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Semifinal
O.Jabeur
6
4
5
R.Peterson
✓
0
6
7
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
O.Jabeur
✓
77
77
Y.Putintseva
65
64
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
X.Wang
4
2
O.Jabeur
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
6
6
J.Brady
4
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
View more matches
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Semifinal
V.Kudermetova
1
4
H.Watson
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
4
0
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
0
A
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
3
77
V.Kudermetova
0
6
64
View more matches
