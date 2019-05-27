WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

O.Jabeur VS V.Kudermetova

15 October 2019 Starting from 13:30

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ons Jabeur
Ons
Jabeur
TunisiaTunisia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
61
Previous matches
Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
