WTA Moscow
Singles | 2nd Round
P.Hercog VS B.Bencic
16 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
Center Court
LIVE - Polona Hercog - Belinda Bencic
WTA Moscow - 16 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking48
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
K.Siniaková
4
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
1
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
66
6
3
K.Bertens
✓
78
2
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kerber
4
2
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
2
6
B.Bencic
4
6
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
7
V.Williams
6
3
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
S.Hsieh
5
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
